Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $132,780.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

