AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

