Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $658.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

