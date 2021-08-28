Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

