Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,545 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

