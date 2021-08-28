Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 26,227 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 64.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

