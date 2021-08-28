Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08.

