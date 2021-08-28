Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,470 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

