Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,551 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

