Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 113,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $92.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.