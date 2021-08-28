Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,348 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.