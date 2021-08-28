Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.