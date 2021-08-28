Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $55.86 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.