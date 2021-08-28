Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

