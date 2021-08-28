Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

