Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,348 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

