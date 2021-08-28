Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,097 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 41.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

