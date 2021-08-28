Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 60.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $345.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.78. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

