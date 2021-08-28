Aew Capital Management L P Buys 579,200 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 205.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,200 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.38% of VEREIT worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 1,422,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,152. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

