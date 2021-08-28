Aew Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $68,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 904,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

