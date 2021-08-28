Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Up 5.6%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.37. 12,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 743,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFY. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $125,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

