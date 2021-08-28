AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

