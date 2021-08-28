Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.18

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.18 ($26.09) and traded as high as €24.78 ($29.15). Aixtron shares last traded at €24.62 ($28.96), with a volume of 451,562 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

