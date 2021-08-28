Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the July 29th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.5 days.

AIXXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a $25.45 price target on Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

