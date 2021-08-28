Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 922,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,020. The stock has a market cap of $503.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.