Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,829 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,829 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 150,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,871. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.