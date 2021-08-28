Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

