Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. 3,189,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

