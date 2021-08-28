Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 192,248 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

IJAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.