Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.61. 125,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,810,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

