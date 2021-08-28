Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 153,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,568. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.