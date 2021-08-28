Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.53.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

