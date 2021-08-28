Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Allegion worth $80,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 355,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

