ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.