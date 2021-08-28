Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Short Interest Down 67.4% in August

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

