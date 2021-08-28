Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,450 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $707,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

NHI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

