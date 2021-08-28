Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 58,809 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.13% of OP Bancorp worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in OP Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 104.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

