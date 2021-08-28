Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.66 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

