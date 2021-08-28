Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.