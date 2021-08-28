Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock worth $10,536,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.