Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $102.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.