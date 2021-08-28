Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

