Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.