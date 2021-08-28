Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 671,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,625. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

