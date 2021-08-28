Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

