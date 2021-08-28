ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Stock Price Up 0%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 3,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.