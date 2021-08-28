Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $39.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $304,140. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

