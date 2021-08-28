Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Ambertech’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Ambertech
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.