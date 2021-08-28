América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.72

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1869086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 646,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

