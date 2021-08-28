American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

